Residents drawing water from Fenelon River advised to filter and disinfect

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR) issued a water advisory on Jan. 11, advising residents who draw their water from the Fenelon River to use a proper filtration and disinfection system before drinking it.

This comes after rain and raw sewage from the Colborne Street Sewage Pumping station apparently spilled into the river, according to the health unit.

The unit also said the spill won’t impact the the water quality significantly, as large amounts of rainfall might have diluted the water.

“Surface water can be contaminated by viruses, bacteria or parasites that can cause illness,” said Dharminder Kaler, Public Health Inspector, Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

“It is important to treat the water before drinking or using the water to be sure it is safe.”

The health unit added that homes and businesses connected to municipal water from the Fenelon Falls Drinking Water System are not affected by this spill, and their water continues to be safe to drink.

