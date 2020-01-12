Menu

Canada

Accueil Bonneau holds annual Dîner des rois: ‘It’s a special day’

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 7:32 pm
Montreal organization offers hot meal to city’s homeless
Held Sunday, Jan. 12, Accueil Bonneau’s annual Dîner des rois was held to

lift the spirits of some of their homeless or at-risk clients.

“It’s a special day like Christmas,” smiled client Pierre Milot, who has been attending the event for seven years.

Just over 400 people attended this year, most of them men.  It’s a tradition that organizers say goes back more than 140 years, typically held right after the holidays.

READ MORE: Montreal homeless drop-in centre keeps doors open throughout holidays

“At Christmas there is a lot of people that are very generous and are giving food and clothes,” explained Dany Depatie, Accueil Bonneau’s interim general manager.

But come January, she said, people tend to forget about the homeless.

“So we want something special and say to them that we know that they are there,” she added.

Organizers say it’s also meant to remind the public of the issue of homeless, and of the places that support people on the street and need help.

Montreal mayor attends ‘Dîner des rois’
Homelessness, she says, is growing.

“Just in Montreal, they’re saying that there’s at least 3,000 people living in the street,” Depatie said.

“And that’s just the people that we were able to see.”

Mayor Valérie Plante, who met some of the clients during the event, told Global News that the problem is complex and needs more than shelters.

READ MORE: New drop-in centre for Montreal’s homeless opens near Cabot Square

“When you think about homelessness, it’s often related to poverty and mental health,” she explained.

“We need to think about why is there more and more people on the street, people being hungry, people not being able to pay their rent.  It’s because there’s more poverty.”

She stressed that the issue requires the attention of all levels of government.

In the meantime, workers at Accueil Bnneau say it’s a struggle.

“We don’t have enough,” Depatie pointed out.  “It’s always a question of having money from the government or the people to give all the services.”

The priority now, she maintained, is to make sure that those who need help are, in fact, getting it.

MontrealMontreal homelessGlobal News MontrealMontreal homelessnessAccueil BonneauAnnual EventDîner des roisHomlessness
