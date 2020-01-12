Major ferry routes cancelled until evening as wind, snow wallops B.C. coast

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers already frustrated by multiple ferry cancellations this weekend are reaching their boiling point Sunday, with sailings being held until the evening due to high winds and heavy snow.

BC Ferries has posted several cancellations for major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, with vessels not set to begin departing again until after 6 p.m.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and both Swartz Bay and Duke Point were cancelled throughout the day, along with sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

Daytime sailings were still in place between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale, but sailings between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. have been cancelled. However, the route’s modified schedule still shows some evening sailings in place.

You can find a full list of cancellations here, along with information about refunds for reservations.

BC Ferries announced it has added extra sailings to Monday’s schedule, including a 8 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and a 10 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen.

While those are the only confirmed sailing additions so far, a spokesperson said that could change.

Sailings for other routes, including connections to the Southern Gulf Islands, have not been changed.

A wind warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria, with Environment Canada estimating gusts as high as 70 kilometres per hour.

Winds are anticipated to pick up later Sunday in the Fraser Valley, which could see 80 kilometre per hour gusts.

The weather agency also has a snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore, where higher elevations could see up to 10 centimetres by Sunday afternoon.

Tsawwassen, Delta and Richmond are seeing more rain than snow, however, as southerly winds keep temperatures moderate.

Surrey and Langley are expected to receive 2 to 4 centimetres of snow along with rain, while up to 5 centimetres were set to fall on coastal areas like Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.

Power out with several downed trees

The snow has been falling on the region since Saturday night, with rain mixed in at lower elevations to create sloppy conditions on the roads.

A break came in the late morning, but more snow is expected in the afternoon for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver like Coquitlam and Maple Ridge and into the Fraser Valley, which could see up to 5 more centimetres.

As of noon, BC Hydro said just over 1,500 customers were without power in Metro Vancouver. Close to 3,000 customers across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast have been affected in total.

Over 400 customers in Vancouver’s South Granville neighborhood lost their power after a tree came down onto hydro wires. Other fallen trees have been reported in Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Belcarra, Mission and Sechelt.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for the Sunshine Coast — which could see up to 10 centimetres by noon — nearby highways, with the Coquihalla anticipating 10 to 15 centimetres.

An extreme cold warning is also blanketing much of the B.C. Interior, with temperatures set to plunge to at least -20 C. Other areas could get as cold as -40 C with the wind chill.

A full list of weather warnings for B.C. can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

