World

Second World War era bombs defused after thousands evacuate in western Germany

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 12, 2020 12:16 pm
Updated January 12, 2020 12:46 pm
An explosive ordnance disposal service employee holds one of the detonators in his hand after the defusing of four unexploded bombs from the Second World War in Dortmund, Germany, 12 January 2020. 14,000 residents had to leave their homes and two hospitals had to be evacuated for the bomb defusing. .
Two Second World War era bombs were successfully defused in the western German city of Dortmund on Sunday, hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding area, officials said.

The bombs were 250-kilogram (330-pound) American and British bombs. Authorities initially thought they had detected four bombs, but later clarified that only two were found.

Authorities had evacuated two hospitals and opened schools for residents who had to leave their homes. City officials had asked about 14,000 people to leave the areas where the bombs were buried.

The city’s train station had also been shut down and trains were rerouted. Before experts defused the two bombs, helicopters patrolled overhead to ensure everyone had evacuated.

Almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
germany evacuation
