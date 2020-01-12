​​Surviving & Thriving: Haiti earthquake survivor’s journey from orphanage to Oklahoma business analyst

Send this page to someone via email

We first met Franciscot Auguste at an orphanage days after his brother died in the 2010 earthquake. Since, he’s graduated from Auburn University in Alabama with a Master in Science in Information Systems Management. Now a business analyst in Oklahoma, Franciscot recounts the devastation and his determination for a better life. This week marks two significant moments in Franciscot’s life: one of great accomplishment, the other of great sadness. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old suited up for his first day as a business analyst. Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the day his native country was sent into chaos and the day he lost his little brother. Franciscot Auguste speaks to Global News days after the January 2010 earthquake. Then 14-year-old, he was in mourning when he spoke to Global News journalist Antony Robart. “I went up to see if he did not make it, like pass somewhere else. And I could not find him,” he told Robart days after the earthquake. Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Franciscot Auguste started a new job in Oklahoma as a business analyst for a software company.

A decade later, and thousands of kilometres away, Franciscot can still recount what happened moment by moment. On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2010, at 4:53 p.m., Franciscot immediately knew what was going on. His reaction was to run. He grabbed one of his brother’s friends and urged him to follow. As soon as they left the building, the entire section where they were collapsed. He says “by three seconds, really, if I had been three seconds slower, I would have been under the whole building.” Buildings were reduced to rubble after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti in January 2010. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File) His brother Peterson was still inside. “I started looking for him because I didn’t realize that he had not made it out.” Story continues below advertisement Franciscot started circling around the building, calling out for Peterson, hoping that he made it out safety. “I spent probably 30 minutes just running looking for him, hoping and thinking that he made it out safe.”

It took a couple of days to find Peterson’s body.

“It was hard to find him and get his body because he was under so much rubble,” Franciscot says.

Franciscot also reflected on the pain people were going through. “People who had bad lives, who had spent their lives building their homes, their families, their projects, their businesses, and seeing that all come down, the everything that they had known. Seeing all that get destroyed in less than than 40 seconds. It was traumatic.”

Haitians struggled to rebuild after the earthquake rocked their fragile island.

Hundreds of thousands of people died that day. More than a million people were displaced. The orphanage crumbled.

Before the earthquake, the orphanage had planned to move. The children moved to the new location, which was nowhere near completion.

For a while they slept outside in tents and tarps as construction was eventually completed. In the days and months after, Franciscot says the children were traumatized, overwhelmed and confused. This was their third move in just two years. In 2018, they were displaced due to the flooding in the area of Gonaives.

Looking back on his childhood, Franciscot says “growing up where we grew up, growing up in Haiti, sometimes you’re forced to grow up older, fast, faster than most students.”

He says he gained a sense of responsibility from those who surrounded him, including students and staff at the orphanage.

“I think it definitely had a huge part in just helping us understand, helping us cope or just having something to look forward to, just having hope and keeping hope and just finding joy in the middle of such a traumatic experience.”

To Franciscot, hope is everything.

“Sometimes you don’t know what’s next and you just need something to look forward to. It definitely helped me through and it definitely help a lot of other Haitians through those difficult situations.”