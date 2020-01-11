Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Atlantic Canada prepares for heavy snow and freezing rain Saturday and Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2020 4:58 pm
A woman shields her face from wind-swept snow during a winter storm in Halifax on Monday, February 8, 2016.
A woman shields her face from wind-swept snow during a winter storm in Halifax on Monday, February 8, 2016. The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

More wintry weather is on the way for Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Prince Edward Island and central and northern New Brunswick on Saturday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Power to activate emergency operations centre Saturday evening

The national forecaster expects between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow and ice pellets in those regions by Sunday.

Freezing rain is forecasted for much of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

The agency also predicts heavy rainfall in southwestern Nova Scotia from Saturday evening through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding and water pooling in roads.

Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures
Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures

Environment Canada says changes in temperature and precipitation types may cause dangerous road conditions, poor visibility and possible power outages in P.E.I.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WeatherFreezing RainAtlantic CanadaSnowfallPrince Edward IslandNew Brunswick WeatherNova Scotia weatherice pellets
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.