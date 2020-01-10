Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Former Toronto pastor convicted in drowning of pregnant wife gets bail pending appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2020 4:21 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 4:41 pm
Philip Grandine is appealing his conviction for the second time.
Philip Grandine is appealing his conviction for the second time. Handout

TORONTO – A former Toronto pastor has been granted bail days after being sentenced to 15 years in prison in the drowning death of his pregnant wife.

The Court of Appeal agreed to free Philip Grandine while he appeals his conviction for the second time.

Grandine’s wife Karissa drowned in the bathtub in October 2011.

READ MORE: Former Toronto pastor sentenced to 15 years behind bars in 2011 death of pregnant wife

Evidence was that he had secretly sedated her with a drug she had not been prescribed.

Grandine argued for bail on the basis that he has strong appeal grounds and that he is not a flight risk.

The Crown had argued against granting him bail.

Story continues below advertisement
Former Toronto pastor sentenced to 15 years in the drugging and drowning of his pregnant wife
Former Toronto pastor sentenced to 15 years in the drugging and drowning of his pregnant wife
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeOntarioTorontoCourtOntario Court of AppealCourt Of AppealPhilip GrandineFormer Toronto Pastor Granted BailFormer Toronto Pastor Released on Bail
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.