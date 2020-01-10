North Bay defenceman Martin Has to join Guelph Storm in exchange for draft picks

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have acquired defenceman Martin Has from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for two draft picks.

The 18-year-old from Prague, Czech Republic joins the Storm after representing his country at the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Has recorded three points in five games during the tournament. He was also a fifth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The six-foot-four defenceman recently reported to the Battalion after playing in Finland.

“Martin will be an excellent addition to our back end, and we are excited to have him join our lineup,” Storm general manager and head coach George Burnett said. “We anticipate his presence will serve as a huge boost to our group for the second half of the year.”

Martin Has will wear number 3 @Storm_City — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) January 10, 2020

As part of the deal, the Storm sent two conditional third-round picks.

The Guelph Storm are on the road with games in Ottawa and Kingston on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Larry Mellott is with the team and will have the call for both games live on 1460 CJOY.

2019 first-round import selection and @capitals prospect Martin Haš reports to Battalion. #BattleTogether pic.twitter.com/A6xkgfqMyG — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) January 8, 2020