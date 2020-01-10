Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Thunder Bay fatal crash

3 dead after highway crash involving commercial vehicles in Thunder Bay, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2020 1:01 pm
Provincial police say the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m., when an eastbound and a westbound vehicle collided on Highway 11/17.
Provincial police say the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m., when an eastbound and a westbound vehicle collided on Highway 11/17. Nick Westoll / Global News

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Three people have died after two commercial vehicles crashed in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Thursday night.

Provincial police say the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m., when an eastbound and a westbound vehicle collided on Highway 11/17.

READ MORE: 2 teens charged after assault leaves victim with life-threatening injuries: Thunder Bay police

They say the passenger and driver of the eastbound vehicle, along with the driver of the westbound vehicle, died at the scene.

Police have not released their identities.

They say their investigation is ongoing.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceThunder BayThunder Bay newsThunder Bay crashThunder Bay collisionThunder Bay fatal crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.