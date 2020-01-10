3 dead after highway crash involving commercial vehicles in Thunder Bay, Ont.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Three people have died after two commercial vehicles crashed in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Thursday night.
Provincial police say the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m., when an eastbound and a westbound vehicle collided on Highway 11/17.
They say the passenger and driver of the eastbound vehicle, along with the driver of the westbound vehicle, died at the scene.
Police have not released their identities.
They say their investigation is ongoing.
