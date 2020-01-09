Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens charged after assault leaves victim with life-threatening injuries: Thunder Bay police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 3:11 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 3:14 pm
The two accused were due in court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault.
The two accused were due in court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault. The Canadian Press Images / Nathalie Madore

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two teenagers have been charged after an alleged break-in and assault that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were en route to a break-and-enter call at a home on the city’s south side early Thursday when they spotted footprints in the snow.

Officers followed the tracks and located two male suspects, aged 14 and 19.

READ MORE: Man allegedly used harmonica to hold up hotel clerk, steal cellphone: Thunder Bay Police

Further investigation led them to discover that an 18-year-old man had been assaulted at an address _ on Syndicate Avenue North.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the case was handed over to the force’s major crimes unit.

The two accused appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

They were remanded in custody with court appearances later this month.

Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service
Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Thunder BayThunder Bay PoliceThunder Bay Police ServiceSyndicate Avenue North Thunder BayThunder Bay assaultThunder Bay life-threatening assaultThunder Bay teen assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.