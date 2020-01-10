Heavy snow causing delays on William Bennett Bridge, Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Bad winter weather has been hampering traffic on the William Bennett Bridge Friday morning, according to police.

The Kelowna RCMP are urging people to stay in their vehicles if they’re spinning out or stopped on the bridge.

The police say first responders and sand trucks are on the way to assist people in distress.

Kelowna RCMP say multiple vehicles are stuck on Highway 97, in both the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The recent snowfall is preventing vehicles from getting up the hill just west of the William Bennett Bridge.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 9

