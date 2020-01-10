Man from Blumenort, Man. killed in roll-over

A single-vehicle roll-over has taken the life of a man from Blumenort, Man.
St. Pierre Jolys RCMP were called to the crash, on PR 311 near PR 216, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a vehicle heading east on PR 311 had tried to pass another vehicle when the driver lost control, rolling a number of times into the ditch.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, say police.
RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
One in critical following crash between school bus and car
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS