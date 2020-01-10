Menu

Manitoba fatal crash

Man from Blumenort, Man. killed in roll-over

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 1:40 pm
A man from Blumenort died in a roll-over on PR 311 Thursday.
A single-vehicle roll-over has taken the life of a man from Blumenort, Man.

St. Pierre Jolys RCMP were called to the crash, on PR 311 near PR 216, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in car crash east of Beausejour, Man.

Police say a vehicle heading east on PR 311 had tried to pass another vehicle when the driver lost control, rolling a number of times into the ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene.

The crash happened on PR 311 near PR 216 Thursday.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, say police.

RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

