Prince Edward County man charged with possession of semi-automatic weapons

A Prince Edward County man is facing several charges after OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in the county.
Officers raided a home on County Road 11 in Athol ward on Jan. 9 around 2 p.m., according to OPP.
Police say they found an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a Savage semi-automatic rifle, a double-barrel break action shotgun and an assortment of affiliated ammunition.
Sean Brough, a 39-year-old from Prince Edward County, is now facing nine charges — three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and three counts of careless storage of a firearm.
Brough is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on Feb. 26.
OPP are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca.
