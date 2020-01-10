Freezing rain, strong winds expected Saturday in Peterborough region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Central Ontario is set to endure freezing rain and strong wind gusts this weekend, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement issued at 4:45 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada says light rain or drizzle on Friday will become heavy early Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts may reach up to 25 millimetres, although “there remains considerable uncertainty at this time,” the statement reads.

The statement says temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark on Sunday, changing the rain into freezing rain, which could last for several hours until temperatures climb above freezing late Sunday.

“This scenario is expected to result in significant ice accretion over these regions,” the statement reads.

Strong southwest winds gusting to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected Sunday morning.

Right now our in house RPM model has the heaviest icing just west of Toronto. Take these numbers with a grain of salt since we are still seeing some large variations each time new data comes in. pic.twitter.com/w5ile4j8ti — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 9, 2020

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

In Northumberland County along Lake Ontario, rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres are possible. Southwest wind gusts may reach up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada is advising residents to expect travel to be impacted throughout southern Ontario over the weekend.

