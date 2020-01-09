Menu

OHL Roundup: Thursday, January 9, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 11:22 pm

WINDSOR, Ont. – Philip Tomasino had back-to-back goals as the Oshawa Generals upset the Windsor Spitfires 6-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brett Harrison had the winner early in the third period as Oshawa (19-13-5) scored five unanswered goals to rally to victory. Brett Neumann, Ty Tullio and Allan McShane also scored as Jordan Kooy made 30 saves for the win.

Curtis Douglas had a pair of goals as the Spitfires (24-9-4) had their five-game win streak snapped. Wyatt Johnston had the other goal and Xavier Medina turned away 14 shots for Windsor.

The Generals scored on both of their power plays and the Spitfires went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

WOLVES 4 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Christian Purboo stopped all 25 shots he faced as Sudbury blanked the Colts.

Macauley Carson struck twice, including the winner, for the Wolves (20-18-1). Jack Thompson and Quinton Byfield also scored.

Jet Greaves kicked out 28 shots for Barrie (16-17-3).

Colts defenceman Nathan Allensen was given a match penalty for spearing at 4:15 of the third period.

STEELHEADS 6 BATTALION 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kai Edmonds turned in a 29-save shutout as Mississauga routed the Battalion.

James Hardie had a pair of goals for the Steelheads (16-21-3), while Nicholas Canade, Calvin Martin, Ty Collins and Richard Whittaker rounded out the attack.

Joe Vrbetic stopped 34 shots for North Bay (9-28-2).

BULLDOGS 7 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Logan Morrison had a hat trick to lead Hamilton past Niagara.

Tag Bertuzzi scored twice for the Bulldogs (18-19-2), who have won three straight. Michael Renwick and Isaac Nurse also scored for Hamilton.

Oliver Castleman was the lone scorer for the IceDogs (15-17-5).

ATTACK 5 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Deni Goure’s second-period goal was the eventual winner as Owen Sound dropped the Petes.

Kaleb Lawrence, Matthew Philip, Adam McMaster and Barret Kirwin also scored as the Attack (18-15-5) won their third straight.

Nick Robertson had a pair of goals as Peterborough (25-12-3) lost its fourth consecutive game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
