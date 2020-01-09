Menu

Canada

Lethbridge, Alta. honours those who died aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 8:23 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 8:35 pm
Lethbridge reacts to Iran plane crash
WATCH: It's a tragic incident whose impact is being felt all over the world. Taz Dhaliwal has reaction from Lethbridge to the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Flags were flying at half-mast on Thursday in Lethbridge and emotions were heavy as the community came to terms with the devastating crash of Ukraine International Arlines Flight 752 near Tehran, which claimed 176 lives, including 63 Canadians and several Albertans.

“Many of the people were associated with post-secondary institutions and so, for us, that was a really big factor in wanting to reach out and make note,” said Lethbridge College president Paula Burns.

READ MORE: Video purportedly shows Iranian missile hitting Ukraine airliner before crash

The college, the university and the city flew flags at half-mast, honouring the lives lost on the plane believed to have been shot down over Iran. The city tweeted Wednesday saying its flags will remain at half-mast until Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

University of Lethbridge president Michael Mahon issued a statement saying “as post-secondary partners, we are all feeling the weight of these losses and offer our support to the friends, families and colleagues of those who perished through our thoughts and wishes.”

Aviation expert offers his thoughts on Iran plane crash

The university said it has faculty members from Iran.

Global News reached out to them on Thursday, however, they said they’re choosing not to address the matter publicly.

The college has a few international students from Iran, and officials understand they — and others — may be impacted by this incident in different ways.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau says Iranian missile likely brought down plane, killing dozens of Canadians

“[We’re] recognizing even if we do have international and domestic students that are not of Iranian descent, they may know people who are, or have relatives,” Burns said.

“So we’re really paying attention to that and making sure that students have the supports they need.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
