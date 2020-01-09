Menu

Manitoba firefighters

After a month in Australia, two Manitoba fire experts arrive home

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 6:55 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 6:56 pm
After a month in Australia, two Manitoba fire experts arrive home
Global's Marney Blunt reports on the return of two Manitoba fire experts after helping to fight wildfires in Australia.

Some of the first Canadian wildfire experts to help out in Australia are back home.

Gerry Rosset and Andrew Prokopchuk, two Manitoba conservation officers, landed at the Winnipeg airport after more than five weeks of working in fire control centres Down Under.

Rosset says the fires in Australia are unlike anything he has seen in his 38 years on the job.

Prokopchuk says one fire had a perimeter of 1,000 square kilometres, and he remembers the sky being very dark, even far from the blazes.

Prokopchuk says Australians were very happy to see assistance from other countries, and many wanted to hug the Canadian helpers.

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle one of the worst wildfire seasons the country has ever seen.

Manitoba firefighters help fight raging wildfires in Australia
