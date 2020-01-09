Menu

Canada

Top diplomat ‘extraordinarily proud’ of Canadian response to Australian wildfires

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 9, 2020 3:45 pm
In a tweet, Bogdan said it was great to meet with "Marc Mousseau, LO for the Canadian deployment of fire specialists, Luke Purcell, #NRSCC Melbourne and John Parnaby of ⁦@NSWRFS." ⁩ . via @CGAngelaBogdan/Twitter

A top Canadian diplomat in Australia is expressing admiration and pride in the country’s response to Australia’s wildfires.

Angela Bogdan, Canadian consul general stationed in Sydney, told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that Canadian firefighters have been able to provide much-needed relief for their Australian counterparts.

READ MORE: Canada considering more aid for Australia to help battle wildfires

“On-the-ground personnel are absolutely exhausted, the Australians,” she explained.

“The outgoing group yesterday said to me that the feedback that they were getting was, ‘It’s just so reassuring to know that we’re not alone,’ and that ‘People are putting aside their own holiday plans to come and help us out.'”

Bogdan adds that it’s not just firefighters who appreciate Canada’s efforts.

“The last group [of Canadian firefighters] arrived to cheers in the arrival hall at Sydney International Airport by everyday Australians. It was really heartwarming. They’re being well taken care of wherever they go.”

According to Bogdan, Canada manages the support it provides offshore when asked through the Canadian Interagency Firefighting Centre based in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ weather conditions in southeast Australia prompt more evacuations

“Currently, we’ve met the request for 95 firefighting specialists from most provinces, I would say. They’re not on the front line — what they’re doing is providing badly needed technical advice in terms of how to fight, contain and extinguish these fires.”

For those looking to send donations, Bogdan advises giving to the Canadian Red Cross. Another option is the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham. 

