Canada

Suspect who fled Terrebonne hospital arrested in Joliette

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 3:06 pm
Marco Cloutier, 41, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Marco Cloutier, 41, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Terrebonne Police

Terrebonne police have confirmed that a man who escaped legal custody last week has been found.

Marco Cloutier, 41, was undergoing a court-mandated psychiatric evaluation at Pierre-Legardeur Hospital in Terrebonne when he went missing on Friday.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect who fled Terrebonne hospital

The evaluation was imposed by the court in connection with a Sûreté du Québec file pertaining to an accusation of breaking and entering and armed robbery.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

READ MORE: Sûreté du Québec investigating after fatal shooting in Terrebonne

Police said Cloutier was found and arrested at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lanaudière regional hospital in Joliette.

He was expected to appear in court Thursday to face charges of escaping custody.

