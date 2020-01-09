Suspect who fled Terrebonne hospital arrested in Joliette

Send this page to someone via email

Terrebonne police have confirmed that a man who escaped legal custody last week has been found.

Marco Cloutier, 41, was undergoing a court-mandated psychiatric evaluation at Pierre-Legardeur Hospital in Terrebonne when he went missing on Friday.

The evaluation was imposed by the court in connection with a Sûreté du Québec file pertaining to an accusation of breaking and entering and armed robbery.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Cloutier was found and arrested at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lanaudière regional hospital in Joliette.

He was expected to appear in court Thursday to face charges of escaping custody.

