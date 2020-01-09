Suspect who fled Terrebonne hospital arrested in Joliette

Terrebonne police have confirmed that a man who escaped legal custody last week has been found.
Marco Cloutier, 41, was undergoing a court-mandated psychiatric evaluation at Pierre-Legardeur Hospital in Terrebonne when he went missing on Friday.
The evaluation was imposed by the court in connection with a Sûreté du Québec file pertaining to an accusation of breaking and entering and armed robbery.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said Cloutier was found and arrested at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lanaudière regional hospital in Joliette.
He was expected to appear in court Thursday to face charges of escaping custody.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS