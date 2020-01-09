Ex-Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau requests stay of proceedings

Send this page to someone via email

Nathalie Normandeau, former deputy premier of Quebec, is requesting the court grant a stay of proceedings on charges against her under the Jordan ruling.

In an open letter to the media, Normandeau said Thursday that she was arrested almost four years ago and that her trial will probably not be able to start before the end of 2020.

Normandeau claims “cruel and inhumane” delays confine her to “an untenable personal and professional situation.”

The 51-year-old was arrested in connection with an investigation into the granting of political funding in exchange for public contracts. Several charges were laid against her, but many were dropped last August.

“For almost four years, I have offered my co-operation to the justice system in order to speed up the time for holding a fair and equitable trial,” she wrote in the letter.

“I have nothing to hide. I have always claimed my innocence. I have always wanted a trial. The delays I suffer are cruel and inhuman. The legal journey in which I was trapped puts me in a situation personal and professional untenable. At 51, I have to make a living.”

She added that she did not wish to file a stay of proceedings under the Jordan ruling, but that because of the lengthy delays, she chose to do so.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise