OPP charge 2 in Quinte West armed robbery investigation

Two people have been arrested following an alleged armed robbery that took place late last year in Quinte West.
OPP allege a suspect with a weapon approached a vehicle behind a business on Dundas Street East on Dec. 30, 2019 and forced the vehicle owner out of the car.
The suspect then allegedly fled the area in the car.
A day later, OPP say they recovered the stolen vehicle.
As part of the investigation, OPP raided a home on Adrian Court in Quinte West and arrested two people.
Christopher Rose, a 26-year-old Quinte West man, was charged with:
- Robbery with a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Theft over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a weapon while prohibited
Nicole Chan, a 33-year-old woman from Quinte West, was charged with:
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
- Two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance
OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
