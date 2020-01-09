OPP charge 2 in Quinte West armed robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people have been arrested following an alleged armed robbery that took place late last year in Quinte West.

OPP allege a suspect with a weapon approached a vehicle behind a business on Dundas Street East on Dec. 30, 2019 and forced the vehicle owner out of the car.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after armed robbery in Belleville

The suspect then allegedly fled the area in the car.

A day later, OPP say they recovered the stolen vehicle.

As part of the investigation, OPP raided a home on Adrian Court in Quinte West and arrested two people.

2:07 Ottawa, Kingston police searching for suspects in armed robberies in both cities Ottawa, Kingston police searching for suspects in armed robberies in both cities

Christopher Rose, a 26-year-old Quinte West man, was charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Theft over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon while prohibited

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged in Quinte West gas station robbery investigation

Nicole Chan, a 33-year-old woman from Quinte West, was charged with:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.