Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP charge 2 in Quinte West armed robbery investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 12:54 pm
OPP are investigation a reported armed robbery that took place in Quinte West on Dec. 30, 2019.
OPP are investigation a reported armed robbery that took place in Quinte West on Dec. 30, 2019. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Two people have been arrested following an alleged armed robbery that took place late last year in Quinte West.

OPP allege a suspect with a weapon approached a vehicle behind a business on Dundas Street East on Dec. 30, 2019 and forced the vehicle owner out of the car.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after armed robbery in Belleville

The suspect then allegedly fled the area in the car.

A day later, OPP say they recovered the stolen vehicle.

As part of the investigation, OPP raided a home on Adrian Court in Quinte West and arrested two people.

Ottawa, Kingston police searching for suspects in armed robberies in both cities
Ottawa, Kingston police searching for suspects in armed robberies in both cities

Christopher Rose, a 26-year-old Quinte West man, was charged with:

  • Robbery with a weapon
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a weapon while prohibited
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged in Quinte West gas station robbery investigation

Nicole Chan, a 33-year-old woman from Quinte West, was charged with:

  • Possession of a prohibited  weapon
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceArmed RobberyQuinte West OPPDundas Street EastQuinte West armed robberyQuinte West newsQuinte West robberyarmed robbery Quinte WestAdrian Court arrestQuinte West arrest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.