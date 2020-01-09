Thames Valley school board plans to continue Grade 9 EQAO testing amid work-to-rule campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced it will continue with scheduled standardized Grade 9 math testing amid a work-to-rule campaign from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).

The OSSTF, which represents public high school teachers in the province, has been on a work-to-rule campaign since November, with members refusing to attend certain meetings, take part in standardized testing or place comments on report cards.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that school boards would be allowed to delay standardized testing. The province has scheduled testing to run from Jan. 13 to 24.

In a statement posted to its website, the TVDSB said it plans to schedule Grade 9 EQAO math assessment during the second week in which standardized testing is set to take place.

The decision is a tentative one, and the TVDSB said it would provide more details once they become available.

Earlier this week, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) threatened to launch a work-to-rule campaign if contract negotiations failed to produce a deal on Thursday and Friday.

The campaign would be similar to that of OSSTF’s in that members would no longer participate in standardized testing.

OECTA’s pending campaign would affect teachers with the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for LDCSB wrote, “The Board is currently reviewing the situation based on the OECTA job action announcement…and based on the communication from the Minister.”

The email added that board officials will be consulting with high school principals and that it plans to make an announcement on Thursday or Friday.