Man shot during altercation in Grimsby: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Grimsby just after midnight on Thursday.

Officers were called to a location near Dunrobin Lane and Winston Road following reports of a man being shot, according to police.

Investigators believe the 36-year-old was involved in an altercation before he was shot. Paramedics eventually transported the man to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to Niagara police by selecting Option 4 at 905-688-4111 or leaving an anonymous tip online with Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

