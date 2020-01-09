Menu

Crime

Man shot during altercation in Grimsby: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 7:54 am
niagara-police
Niagara Regional Police say a man was shot in Grimsby early Thursday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Grimsby just after midnight on Thursday.

Officers were called to a location near Dunrobin Lane and Winston Road following reports of a man being shot, according to police.

Investigators believe the 36-year-old was involved in an altercation before he was shot. Paramedics eventually transported the man to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to Niagara police by selecting Option 4 at 905-688-4111 or leaving an anonymous tip online with Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara policeNiagara RegionGrimsbydunrobin laneGrimsby crimeGrimsby shootingshooting in grimsbywinston road
