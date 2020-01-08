Hayes’ short-handed goal helps Flyers beat Capitals 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

PHILADELPHIA – Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period short-handed to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Robert Hagg and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who improved their NHL-best home record to 14-2-4. The Flyers returned to Philadelphia after losing five of six games on a disappointing road trip.

Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia while upping his home mark to 12-1-2.

The Flyers, who were home for the first time in 16 days, play the next two and five of six in Philadelphia.

Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 24 saves. The Capitals, who entered with an NHL-best 65 points, had won three straight and 14 of 19.

JETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored the winner in a shootout and Winnipeg beat Toronto, spoiling a milestone performance by Toronto star Auston Matthews.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele scored in regulation for the Jets, who won their second straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

Matthews had two goals, including the tying score with 14 seconds left in the third period. Dmytro Timashov also had a goal.

Matthews joined Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to start their NHL careers with four consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more. He’s also the first player in Maple Leafs history to accomplish the feat.

Jason Spezza and Matthews had goals in the shootout for Toronto. Patrik Laine, Scheifele and Wheeler gave Winnipeg the 3-2 edge in the shootout.

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots two days after being pulled in the second period of the Maple Leafs’ 6-4 loss to Edmonton.

