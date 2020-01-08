Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s the last message I have:’ Durham victims confirmed aboard Tehran plane crash

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 9:17 pm
Durham victims found in Tehran plane crash
WATCH: Global News has confirmed multiple people who were in the plane crash in Iran were from Durham. Brittany Rosen has more on what we know about those victims.

Global News has confirmed multiple people from Durham were aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which went down shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Jan. 8.

One of them was Omid Arsalani’s sister, Evin, who lived in Ajax.

“My sister and I were really tight,” Arsalani said, holding back tears. “She was very loving, very caring, very sweet.”

READ MORE: In Pictures: Tehran plane crash claims 63 Canadian lives

Evin, her husband Hiva and their young daughter, Kurdia, were in Iran for a wedding. Evin’s birthday was on Jan.  2 — the last time Arsalani spoke with his sister.

“‘If you have a brother and you love him, you share this with him.’ That’s the last thing I got from her; it’s the last message I have on my Instagram,” Arsalani said.

Story continues below advertisement
Evin Arsalani died alongside her husband, Hiva, and their young child, Kurdia
Evin Arsalani died alongside her husband, Hiva, and their young child, Kurdia Instagram/miko_construction

“I never got to respond to it properly.”

Evin reportedly worked at CIBC as a business analyst.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Evin, Hiva and their young daughter,” a spokesperson for CIBC told Global News in a statement.

“Evin will be missed by her colleagues and friends here at CIBC. Our thoughts and condolences are with their families at this difficult time.”

READ MORE: Iran plane crash: Here’s what we know about the victims who lived in Canada

Ontario Tech University has also confirmed the death of Dr. Razgar Rahimi, who was a sessional instructor with the faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

Dr. Razgar Rahimi was an instructor and PhD graduate from Ontario Tech. He died alongside his wife and child.
Dr. Razgar Rahimi was an instructor and PhD graduate from Ontario Tech. He died alongside his wife and child. LinkedIn/Razgar Rahimi

The faculty member died alongside his wife and infant child, Jiwan.

Story continues below advertisement

Rahimi had also received a PhD in electrical and computer engineering from Ontario Tech in 2018.

On its website, the university says it offers “its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Dr. Rahimi, and to everyone who is mourning the loss of loved ones in connection with the tragedy in Iran.”

READ MORE: Toronto-area family of 3, several students among 63 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Grief counsellors will be available for students at the university’s north campus.

Students who need help are also being encouraged to call student mental health services.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoIranDurhamTehranBoeing 737Iran Plane crashtehran plane crashPlane Crash Tehrantehran iranUkrainian Plane CrashCanadians plane crashUkrainian airliner crashes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.