Snow squall warning in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says isolated squalls will continue into Wednesday evening.

Isolated snow squalls that are southeast of Georgian Bay may result in additional snowfall accumulations near five centimetres by the time the squalls end early Wednesday night.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably — changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

1:34 Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes

Story continues below advertisement