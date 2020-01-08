Snow squall warning in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland: Environment Canada

A snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency says isolated squalls will continue into Wednesday evening.
Isolated snow squalls that are southeast of Georgian Bay may result in additional snowfall accumulations near five centimetres by the time the squalls end early Wednesday night.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably — changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
