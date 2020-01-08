Suspect who allegedly tried to abduct 12-year-old girl sought by Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of trying to abduct a child in South Vancouver.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 50 Avenue and Fraser Street when she was approached by a red minivan.

The girl told police the male driver got out of the van and asked her if she wanted to come with him. The girl said no and ran back to her school to alert administrative staff.

“This young girl absolutely did the right thing by not engaging with the man and then getting to a place of safety,” Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“We commend her for her bravery as this was a terrifying situation.” Tweet This

Police on Wednesday released pictures of what may be the minivan involved in the incident, which had tinted windows and a red work ladder on the roof.

Investigators say the vehicle in the photos was seen in the area around the time of the reported incident and would like to speak to the driver.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-50s with a pale complexion, about five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build.

Police say the suspect has white hair, undescribed facial hair and yellow teeth, and was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

