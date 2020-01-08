Ice storm slated to hit Southwestern Ontario this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Planning a road trip around southern Ontario this weekend? Beware of potentially nasty weather across the region.

“A complicated weather setup is unfolding for the weekend,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said. “Very mild air will stream north from the southern United States on Friday and Saturday but this will also come with lots of moisture.”

He says the rainfall is expected to get heavier on Saturday, which is when things could turn nasty.

“Cold air will begin seeping in from a large area of high pressure to the north,” Farnell explained. “This will set the stage for a potential ice storm and power outages.”

He said that there is also the potential for flooding in some areas where heavy rainfall is unable to seep into frozen ground.

Farnell said things are expected to clear on Sunday although as the system clears through the area, Southern Ontario could see some snow.

The meteorologist cautions that it is still early too provide an exact forecast ahead of this weekend.

“There are several ingredients that come together this weekend across the province and some of those have not even reached the west coast of North America yet,” Farnell said. “Computer models and our SkyTracker forecast is still likely to change and figuring out exactly who sees the heaviest rain or the most ice right now is not possible.

“I will say that a significant storm will impact all of southern Ontario, southern Quebec and the Maritimes this weekend and travel plans may need to change.

“Stay with Global News for updated forecasts and we should have a much better idea on who sees what by Thursday.”