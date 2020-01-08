Jump in flu diagnoses reported for London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Flu season is in full swing and cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The agency issued its latest statistics Wednesday morning, reporting 67 new cases of influenza A or B during the three-week span between Dec. 15, 2019 and Jan. 4. The newest data brings the total number of cases this season to 76.

Of the 67 most recent cases, 31 were reported during the week of Dec. 22 to 28, 2019.

Three outbreaks were also reported during the three-week span.

Two people have reportedly died, though no information was provided about their ages.

Officials add that it’s not too late to get the flu shot but residents who’ve yet to do so should act fast, as it takes “about two weeks for the vaccine to provide protection.”

“Regardless of the level of local influenza activity, there are a number of easy-to-follow steps that local residents can take to avoid becoming sick throughout the year,” a statement reads.

“While washing your hands with soap and warm water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, remain effective ways to prevent many illnesses, including influenza, local residents should also cover their coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently, and stay home when they feel sick.”

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.