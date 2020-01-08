‘Toronto Spotlight’ campaign offers discounts at top attractions this winter

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to boost Toronto tourism during some of the bleakest months of the year, the city is launching a two-for-one campaign on more than 30 local attractions.

Starting Jan. 31 over four weekends, “Toronto Spotlight” will allow people to get more bang for their buck at featured destinations. Some of the locations include Casa Loma, Ripley’s Aquarium, Museum of Contemporary Art, Toronto Zoo, Soulpepper, and the Ontario Science Centre.

City officials made the announcement at the top of the CN Tower, which will be included in the long list of participants. Scott Beck, President and CEO of Tourism Toronto said this will add to winter tourism gains while allowing people to enjoy top attractions on a budget.

The campaign is being pitched to both locals and tourists, with Beck noting local hotels often have good rates in the winter. In 2019, Beck said Toronto saw 27.5 million visitors which contributed to $10.6 billion in tourism revenue. Beck said while summer is a time of heavy visitation, winter also has a lot to offer tourists.

The weekends which people can take advantage of the promotion are Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Feb. 7-9, Feb. 21-23, and Feb. 28-Mar. 1. Spotlight Toronto will coincide with several other winter promotions in the city, like Winterlicious which highlights local cuisine.

Mayor John Tory said Toronto is uniquely positioned for continued strength in winter tourism due to its weather. The city’s tourism industry supports 70,000 jobs, said Tory, noting areas around Toronto will also benefit from economic spinoffs.

Tory said investing in tourism is important because everyone who visits will take their positive experiences home with them, encouraging further opportunities for future business and investment.

“What we’re going to do is put ourselves forward as a winter destination to a greater extent than we have before,” said Tory.

The full list of participants in Winter Spotlight include:

Aga Khan Museum

Canadian Opera Company

Canadian Stage

Casa Loma

Chopsticks and Forks

City Sightseeing Toronto

CN Tower

Colborne Lodge

Crow’s Theatre

Culinary Adventure Co.

Eating Through TO

Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Escape Manor

Famous PEOPLE Players

FlyGTA Airlines

Fort York National Historic Site

Gibson House Museum

Go Tours Canada

Harbourfront Centre

Haunted Walk of Toronto

Lob

Mackenzie House Museum

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Montgomery’s Inn

Museum of Contemporary Art

Ontario Science Centre

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Scarborough Museum

Soulpepper Theatre Company

Spadina Museum: Historic House & Gardens

Steam Whistle Brewing

Tasty Tours

The Market Gallery

The Second City

Todmorden Mills Heritage Museum and Arts Centre

Toronto Bicycle Tours

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Toronto Zoo

