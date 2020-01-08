‘Toronto Spotlight’ campaign offers discounts at top attractions this winter

In an effort to boost Toronto tourism during some of the bleakest months of the year, the city is launching a two-for-one campaign on more than 30 local attractions.
Starting Jan. 31 over four weekends, “Toronto Spotlight” will allow people to get more bang for their buck at featured destinations. Some of the locations include Casa Loma, Ripley’s Aquarium, Museum of Contemporary Art, Toronto Zoo, Soulpepper, and the Ontario Science Centre.
City officials made the announcement at the top of the CN Tower, which will be included in the long list of participants. Scott Beck, President and CEO of Tourism Toronto said this will add to winter tourism gains while allowing people to enjoy top attractions on a budget.
The campaign is being pitched to both locals and tourists, with Beck noting local hotels often have good rates in the winter. In 2019, Beck said Toronto saw 27.5 million visitors which contributed to $10.6 billion in tourism revenue. Beck said while summer is a time of heavy visitation, winter also has a lot to offer tourists.
The weekends which people can take advantage of the promotion are Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Feb. 7-9, Feb. 21-23, and Feb. 28-Mar. 1. Spotlight Toronto will coincide with several other winter promotions in the city, like Winterlicious which highlights local cuisine.
Mayor John Tory said Toronto is uniquely positioned for continued strength in winter tourism due to its weather. The city’s tourism industry supports 70,000 jobs, said Tory, noting areas around Toronto will also benefit from economic spinoffs.
Tory said investing in tourism is important because everyone who visits will take their positive experiences home with them, encouraging further opportunities for future business and investment.
“What we’re going to do is put ourselves forward as a winter destination to a greater extent than we have before,” said Tory.
The full list of participants in Winter Spotlight include:
- Aga Khan Museum
- Canadian Opera Company
- Canadian Stage
- Casa Loma
- Chopsticks and Forks
- City Sightseeing Toronto
- CN Tower
- Colborne Lodge
- Crow’s Theatre
- Culinary Adventure Co.
- Eating Through TO
- Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre
- Escape Manor
- Famous PEOPLE Players
- FlyGTA Airlines
- Fort York National Historic Site
- Gibson House Museum
- Go Tours Canada
- Harbourfront Centre
- Haunted Walk of Toronto
- Lob
- Mackenzie House Museum
- Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament
- Montgomery’s Inn
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Ontario Science Centre
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
- Scarborough Museum
- Soulpepper Theatre Company
- Spadina Museum: Historic House & Gardens
- Steam Whistle Brewing
- Tasty Tours
- The Market Gallery
- The Second City
- Todmorden Mills Heritage Museum and Arts Centre
- Toronto Bicycle Tours
- Toronto Symphony Orchestra
- Toronto Zoo
