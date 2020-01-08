Vancouver visits Huberdeau and the Panthers

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks (23-16-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-16-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida take on Vancouver. Huberdeau currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 57 points, scoring 17 goals and totalling 40 assists.

The Panthers are 13-8-2 at home. Florida is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Evgenii Dadonov with 18.

The Canucks are 9-11-1 in road games. Vancouver leads the NHL with 40 power-play goals, led by J.T. Miller with seven.

Vancouver knocked off Florida 7-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 28. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dadonov leads the Panthers with 18 goals, adding 16 assists and totalling 34 points. Noel Acciari has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 45 points, scoring 20 goals and collecting 25 assists. Tanner Pearson has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.