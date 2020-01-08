Community consultation held for 2020 Saskatoon Pride Festival

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Pride Festival has been celebrated annually for over 25 years. The Saskatoon Diversity Network (SDN) hosted a community consultation Tuesday evening, months ahead of the festival in June.

It was a chance for members of the public to have their say on what kind of events or themes the festival should have.

It was held earlier than it was in past years to ensure the community’s voices and opinions could shape the framework of the festival.

The SDN hopes the pride festival can be as inclusive as possible, for all groups within the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have communities within the community and sometimes it’s difficult to get all the voices around one table because there are sometimes barriers,” said SDN co-chair, Michael McCoy.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have the opportunity here to make change, if there needs to be change, or certainly to respond to the wishes of the community.”

The 2020 Saskatoon Pride Festival will be underway from June 12 to 20. An estimated 15,000 people attended last year’s festival, and it was ranked the tenth largest pride festival in Canada.