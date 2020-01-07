Menu

Consumer

Grand River Transit bus drivers in position to strike next Tuesday, Region of Waterloo says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 8:58 pm
A Grand River Transit bus at the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus at the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The union representing Grand River Transit bus drivers will be in a position to strike as early as next Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the Region of Waterloo announced.

If there is a strike, the region said, service will be disrupted on conventional buses as well as Bus Plus and MobilityPLUS services.

READ MORE: Fatal collision involving ION light rail vehicle in Waterloo remains under investigation

The region says that ION LRV service will continue to operate as usual in the event of job action.

UNIFOR, Local 4304, and the region have been meeting on a regular basis to hammer out a new deal, according to the region.

READ MORE: Kilt ban for bus driver was not discriminatory, Ontario rights tribunal rules

The region is asking Grand River Transit riders to visit www.grt.ca or call the GRT Information Line at 519-585-7555, or TTY at 519-585-7796, to check on the availability of transit services.

ION LRT system set to launch on June 21
ION LRT system set to launch on June 21
