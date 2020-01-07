Grand River Transit bus drivers in position to strike next Tuesday, Region of Waterloo says

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Grand River Transit bus drivers will be in a position to strike as early as next Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the Region of Waterloo announced.

If there is a strike, the region said, service will be disrupted on conventional buses as well as Bus Plus and MobilityPLUS services.

The region says that ION LRV service will continue to operate as usual in the event of job action.

UNIFOR, Local 4304, and the region have been meeting on a regular basis to hammer out a new deal, according to the region.

The region is asking Grand River Transit riders to visit www.grt.ca or call the GRT Information Line at 519-585-7555, or TTY at 519-585-7796, to check on the availability of transit services.

