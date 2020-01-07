Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon area

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.
The federal agency said a low-pressure system is forecast to cross the Prairies over the next few days.
Snow is expected to start over Tuesday night and last until Wednesday evening, with 10 to 15 cm expected.
Environment Canada advised motorists that visibility on roads may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
Snowfall warning issued for:
- Saskatoon
- Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
