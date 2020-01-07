Menu

Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon area

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:41 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 4:42 pm
Saskatchewan weather outlook: Jan. 7
WATCH ABOVE: The seven-day Saskatchewan weather forecast with Global's Peter Quinlan on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.

The federal agency said a low-pressure system is forecast to cross the Prairies over the next few days.

READ MORE: ‘Take care of your vehicle’: CAA Sask. gives tips for driving in cold weather

Snow is expected to start over Tuesday night and last until Wednesday evening, with 10 to 15 cm expected.

Environment Canada advised motorists that visibility on roads may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

READ MORE: ‘A catch-22’: Sask. farmer weighs in on brown winter conditions

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Snowfall warning issued for:

  • Saskatoon
  • Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
