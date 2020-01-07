Menu

Crime

Police release sketch of Vancouver Island sex assault supsect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:57 pm
If you recognize the man in this sketch, West Shore RCMP wants to speak with you. .
If you recognize the man in this sketch, West Shore RCMP wants to speak with you. . West Shore RCMP

Victoria-area police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault case last year.

West Shore RCMP say the incident happened on Apr. 14, 2019, near the 300 block of Cooper Road.

Police say the victim was walking home from a party around 3 a.m. when the man allegedly assaulted her.

Investigators describe the suspect as Indigenous, in his early 20s, and about six feet tall and 170-180 lbs.

Police say he had dark brown or black hair and an average build.

Anyone who recognizes the sketch or who has information about the alleged assault is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 250-474-2264.

