Police lay impaired driving charges after vehicle strikes highway guardrail in Oro-Medonte

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 1:41 pm
Police charged the 20-year-old suspect with impaired driving offences following the crash.
Police charged the 20-year-old suspect with impaired driving offences following the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 20-year-old from Bradford West Gwillimbury has been charged with impaired driving after reportedly striking a highway guardrail several times on Friday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers received multiple calls about a possible impaired driver travelling north on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Officers say they then found the vehicle on the highway and arrested Muhammed Sajid, 20.

READ MORE: Police investigating after guns, sword reportedly stolen from Oro-Medonte business

Sajid was subsequently charged with dangerous operation and operation of a vehicle while impaired by a drug, police say.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Jan. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
