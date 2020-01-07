Menu

Sports

Barrie Baycats name new general, field manager

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 3:04 pm
Josh Matlow will take over the Baycats for the 2020 season.
Josh Matlow will take over the Baycats for the 2020 season. Twitter/Intercounty Baseball League

The Barrie Baycats, a local baseball team in the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL), have hired a new general and field manager.

Josh Matlow will take over the Baycats for the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Former Barrie Molson Centre building changes name to Sadlon Arena

“I am excited and humbled to be such an integral part of the organization,” Matlow said in a statement.

“For me, it’s about being part of not only baseball but the rich history of the IBL and the Baycats family. Being a former Baycats player, it’s amazing to see everything work in a full circle.”

Matlow was a member of the Baycats from 2005 — when the team won its first IBL championship — to 2009, according to a news release from Chris Gariepy of the Baycats’ ownership group.

Story continues below advertisement

He also attended Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., as a freshman on a baseball scholarship and has international baseball experience in Australia and Israel, Gariepy added.

“The management of the Barrie Baycats is pleased to announce that we have brought Josh Matlow back,” Gariepy said in a statement.

“With only four months to opening day, we are already setting our sites [sic] on the quest for a historic seven.”
