Canada

Fire that destroyed Tangier’s Abriel Fisheries ruled an accident

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:25 am
Updated January 7, 2020 11:44 am
Rubble is all that's left of Abriel Fisheries in Tangier, N.S. after a devastating fire on Dec. 18, 2019. It's seen here the following afternoon, as investigators search for clues as to the cause of the blaze. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

The fire that destroyed Abriel Fisheries in Tangier, N.S., last month has been ruled an accident, according to a summary released by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency services.

The facility has been operated by John Abriel’s family for generations and employees more than 70 people during lobster season in the small community of Tangier, located more than an hour east of downtown Halifax.

But a devastating fire on Dec. 18, 2019, reduced Abriel Fisheries to rubble.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency say its investigation of the incident has determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning furnace in the facility.

There were no injuries caused by the blaze.

Clean-up complete following tire fire in New Brunswick

A request for comment on the future of the facility with John Abriel has not been returned.

