Fire that destroyed Tangier’s Abriel Fisheries ruled an accident

The fire that destroyed Abriel Fisheries in Tangier, N.S., last month has been ruled an accident, according to a summary released by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency services.

The facility has been operated by John Abriel’s family for generations and employees more than 70 people during lobster season in the small community of Tangier, located more than an hour east of downtown Halifax.

But a devastating fire on Dec. 18, 2019, reduced Abriel Fisheries to rubble.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency say its investigation of the incident has determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning furnace in the facility.

There were no injuries caused by the blaze.

A request for comment on the future of the facility with John Abriel has not been returned.