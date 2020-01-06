Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan lends Australia 3 more staff to help fight bushfires

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 5:17 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 5:35 pm
A tree burned on a residential property as bushfires hit the area around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales on Dec. 31.
A tree burned on a residential property as bushfires hit the area around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales on Dec. 31. File/Getty Images

Three more staff members from Saskatchewan have been sent to help battle bushfires in Australia.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) announced on Monday the trio will relieve those from the province that deployed at the start of December as part of a contingent co-ordinated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Related News

READ MORE: Australia wildfires from space: Satellite photos show scope of infernos

The original group has helped manage wildfires around Glen Innes, Grafton, Casino and Kempsey in the northeastern part of New South Wales.

A total of 11 firefighters from SPSA have been deployed since a severe and early fire season led to fatalities, property loss and the destruction of large areas in eastern Australia.

“Australia is in dire need of help and the (SPSA) is more than willing to answer that call,” SPSA president Marlo Pritchard said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a province well versed in evacuations and fighting wildfires, the province of Saskatchewan sends not only its assistance but also its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy.”

Celebrities use Golden Globes to bring attention to Australia bushfires
Celebrities use Golden Globes to bring attention to Australia bushfires

This is the third Saskatchewan deployment of firefighters to Australia under the exchange of wildland fire management resources agreement, according to SPSA.

The three wildland fire management specialists sent this past weekend are expected to be deployed for 38 days.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WildfiresAustraliaAustralia WildfiresAustralia firesCanadian Interagency Forest Fire CentreSaskatchewan Public Safety AgencyAustralian bushfires
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.