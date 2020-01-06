Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a woman in her 70s is in serious condition after being hit by a car in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of Dundas Street West and Sheridan Avenue around 4 p.m.
The vehicle involved remained on scene and paramedics transported the woman to hospital, officials said.
The westbound lanes on Dundas Street are closed at Sheridan for the investigation.
