Fundraising for proposed new Prescott, Ont. recreational complex hits $2M mark

Fundraising for a new recreational complex in Prescott, Ont. continues, where the general public has already come up with over $2 million of a $3-million — an achievement for a community of around 4,400 people.

The town, which lost its only arena in 2018, wants and needs a new facility.

The Leo Boivin Community Centre is 52 years old and was closed in August 2018, after a leak was discovered in the ice-making system.

Now, Prescott is looking for federal as well as provincial funding to help with the project — a proposed recreational complex, which will include an arena and be located in the industrial park in the northwest part of town.

The old rink — which will continue to be used, just not with ice — is named after Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and Prescott native Leo Boivin, who played 12 seasons of his 19-year career with the Boston Bruins.

The “Leo” was home to numerous hockey teams as well as two-time Canadian figure skating champion Alaine Chartrand.

