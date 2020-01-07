Menu

3 million dollar goal

Fundraising for proposed new Prescott, Ont. recreational complex hits $2M mark

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 8:34 am
Fundraising continues for new recreational complex in Prescott
WATCH: Fundraising for a new recreational complex in Prescott continues.

Fundraising for a new recreational complex in Prescott, Ont. continues, where the general public has already come up with over $2 million of a $3-million — an achievement for a community of around 4,400 people.

The town, which lost its only arena in 2018, wants and needs a new facility.

READ MORE: ‘Very sad day for us’: Ammonia leak forces closure of Prescott’s only arena

The Leo Boivin Community Centre is 52 years old and was closed in August 2018, after a leak was discovered in the ice-making system.

Now, Prescott is looking for federal as well as provincial funding to help with the project — a proposed recreational complex, which will include an arena and be located in the industrial park in the northwest part of town.

Prescott pilot project could lead to a ferry to Ogdensburg
Prescott pilot project could lead to a ferry to Ogdensburg

The old rink — which will continue to be used, just not with ice — is named after Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and Prescott native Leo Boivin, who played 12 seasons of his 19-year career with the Boston Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

The “Leo” was home to numerous hockey teams as well as two-time Canadian figure skating champion Alaine Chartrand.

Ammonia leak forces Prescott to close its only arena
Ammonia leak forces Prescott to close its only arena
