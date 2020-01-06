Saskatoon Public Schools honour Evan Hardy Collegiate graduate with 2019 award of excellence

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Public Schools division honoured a graduate of Evan Hardy Collegiate on Monday.

Harkirat Bhullar was the recipient of the 2019 award of excellence.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding graduate based on academic excellence, personal qualities, leadership, and participation. Winners receive $5,000 and a medal.

Bhullar graduated from high school with a 99 per cent average.

“He is a critical and creative thinker who enjoys academic challenges and seeks knowledge in all its forms,” Evan Hardy principal Rick Iverson wrote in his nomination letter.

“He is described by his teachers as caring, thoughtful, articulate, dedicated, organized, curious and compassionate. All these qualities set Harkirat apart from his peers as, not only a top student but also equally as important, an outstanding person.”

While at Evan Hardy, Bhullar initiated the “Project Buddy” initiative, which welcomes and supports students who have immigrated or are refugees.

According to the division, Bhullar was offered over half a million dollars in scholarships from seven Canadian universities. He currently studies at Harvard University.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it operates 62 schools and serves over 26,000 students.

