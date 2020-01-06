Police searching for 2 suspects following Richmond Hill bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police are investigating an armed bank robbery they say took place north of Toronto over the weekend.

York Regional Police say they were called to a bank in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sunday afternoon after two suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the suspects were both men and one was armed with a handgun.

Police say the men took off in a black mid-size sedan that had been waiting outside.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

