Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for 2 suspects following Richmond Hill bank robbery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 11:57 am
Police say the suspects were both men and one was armed with a handgun.
Police say the suspects were both men and one was armed with a handgun. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police are investigating an armed bank robbery they say took place north of Toronto over the weekend.

York Regional Police say they were called to a bank in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sunday afternoon after two suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody following standoff in Richmond Hill home after shots fired at officer, police say

They say the suspects were both men and one was armed with a handgun.

Police say the men took off in a black mid-size sedan that had been waiting outside.

READ MORE: Dramatic video appears to show moment vehicle careens into Richmond Hill home

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
York Regional PoliceRichmond HillYRPRichmond Hill armed bank robberyRichmond Hill armed robberyRichmond Hill Bank RobberyRichmond Hill robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.