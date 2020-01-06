Menu

Unoccupied moving vehicle causes fiery crash in Kingston, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 11:16 am
Kingston police responded to a fiery crash allegedly caused by an unattended vehicle in motion over the weekend.
Kingston police are still investigating what caused an unoccupied vehicle to enter an intersection and cause a T-bone collision on the weekend.

Police say an unoccupied truck somehow began to move and rolled into traffic at the intersection of Montreal and McCauley streets Saturday evening around 7:45 p.m.

The vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

Const. Ash Gutheinz said police cleared the scene around 10 p.m., but he could not yet say whether anyone involved in the collision was injured, or whether there will be any charges laid.

