Dirty restaurants: The places Manitoba Health closed down in 2019

Whether it was rats, insects or general unsanitary conditions, a number of restaurants were closed by Manitoba Health in 2019.

Giant Eatery on Ellice Avenue was dinged twice for unsanitary conditions, and stalwarts like Prairie 360 and The Old Spaghetti Factory were also closed down, the former for insects and the latter for rodents.

An entire food court on Tache Avenue was also closed down for rodents and unsanitary conditions.

A number of restaurants were also fined in Manitoba in 2019, with The Clay Pot Cafe in Brandon racking up the biggest fine for three offences, totaling $1,456. Little Goat Food & Drink came a close second for three offences totaling $1,238.

The province conducts inspections of restaurants and looks for things like sanitary conditions, water and food temperatures and more. If restaurants are found in violation, they may be closed down until they fix the problem and/or may be fined.

Here’s the restaurants Manitoba closed in 2019.

Winnipeg

Long Island Cafe: March 6 to March 7 – No permit, no registration, failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes

March 6 to March 7 – No permit, no registration, failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes Giant Eatery : April 9 to April 15 – Preparing food in unsanitary conditions

: April 9 to April 15 – Preparing food in unsanitary conditions A&W (2230 McPhillips): April 24 to April 24 – No hot and cold water, operating in unsanitary conditions

April 24 to April 24 – No hot and cold water, operating in unsanitary conditions Freshii (2230 McPhillips ) : April 24 to April 24 – No hot and cold water, operating in unsanitary conditions

) April 24 to April 24 – No hot and cold water, operating in unsanitary conditions King’s Corner Restaurant: May 8 to May 10 – failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes, failing to prevent presence of rodents

May 8 to May 10 – failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes, failing to prevent presence of rodents PVG Breakfast Club (Mobile service): May 10 to May 14 – No hot water

May 10 to May 14 – No hot water Urban Prairie Cuisine Catering (Mobile service): May 10 to June 3 – No permit, no running water, food not maintained at safe temperatures

May 10 to June 3 – No permit, no running water, food not maintained at safe temperatures Zaika The Indian Cuisine: May 27 to May 28 – Preparing food in unsanitary conditions, poor general sanitation

May 27 to May 28 – Preparing food in unsanitary conditions, poor general sanitation Genuine Restaurant: July 9 to July 11 – Failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes, inadequate lighting

July 9 to July 11 – Failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes, inadequate lighting Food Court (409 Tache): Robin’s/Eggmart/Friendly Greek/Fresco/2-4-1 Pizza: Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 – Failing to prevent rodents and insects, preparing food in unsanitary conditions, poor general sanitation

Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 – Failing to prevent rodents and insects, preparing food in unsanitary conditions, poor general sanitation Prairie 360: Oct. 4 to Oct. 9 – Failing to prevent insects

Oct. 4 to Oct. 9 – Failing to prevent insects A+ Sushi: Oct. 12 to Oct. 27 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

Oct. 12 to Oct. 27 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation Tim Hortons (1025 King Edward): Oct. 15 to Oct. 16 – Poor general sanitation, no hot and cold water

Oct. 15 to Oct. 16 – Poor general sanitation, no hot and cold water Old Spaghetti Factory: Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation Ducky’s English Style Fish and Chips: Oct. 21 to Nov. 15 – No permit, failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

Oct. 21 to Nov. 15 – No permit, failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation Summer Palace Restaurant: Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 – failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes

Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 – failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes Kokeb Restaurant: Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 – Failing to prevent insects

Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 – Failing to prevent insects Pho Que Huong Restaurant: Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation El Izalco Market : Nov. 5 to Nov. 13 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

Nov. 5 to Nov. 13 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation Giant Eatery: Nov. 6 to Dec. 23 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation, failure to sanitize food contact surface, failing to cover stored foods

Nov. 6 to Dec. 23 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation, failure to sanitize food contact surface, failing to cover stored foods Super Taste Pizza: Nov. 25 to Nov. 29 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation, failure to sanitize food contact surface

Nov. 25 to Nov. 29 – Failing to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation, failure to sanitize food contact surface New China Kitchen: Dec. 4 to Dec. 5 – Failing to ensure the dishwasher could sanitize dishes

Emerson

Pho Gla Thanh: Apr. 26 to May 1 – Unsanitary conditions.

Gimli

Smile Thai Restaurant (Mobile service): – Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 – Poor general sanitation, no hot and cold water.

Brandon

Wood Fired Pizza: Nov. 20 – Present – Extensive remodel without registering.

Rosser

Country Choice Farm Cafe: Dec. 18 to Dec. 20 – Un-approved sinks for manual washing and sanitizing.

