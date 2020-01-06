Menu

Crime

Trailers, ATV among items stolen from hunting camp in Havelock area: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:09 am
A camping trailer, an ATV and a utility trailer were reported stolen from a hunting camp in Peterborough County .
A camping trailer, an ATV and a utility trailer were reported stolen from a hunting camp in Peterborough County .

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a reported theft at a hunting camp in the Havelock region last week.

Police say officers responded on Jan. 2 to a reported theft at a camp along County Road 44 north of the village of Havelock.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman arrested following alleged New Year’s Eve gas station robbery

OPP say the incident occurred between Dec. 6, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020. Among the items reported stolen were:

  • A 2011 white-grey Gulfstream Kingsport camping trailer (VIN 1NL1GTP20B1045410)
  • A 2011 black utility trailer with Ontario licence plate K5209B (VIN 527UL0710CV024195)
  • A 2011 green Polaris all-terrain vehicle bearing Ontario marker 41WL5 (VIN 4XAMH50A2BA324281)
  • A 2019 red King 4000W generator
  • Three Coleman solar panels
  • Hunting equipment such as duck decoys and hunting apparel
  • A toolbox containing various power tools
An ATV reported stolen from a hunting camp in the Havelock area.
An ATV reported stolen from a hunting camp in the Havelock area.
A utility trailer reported stolen from a hunting camp in the Havelock area.
A utility trailer reported stolen from a hunting camp in the Havelock area.

OPP say the value of the reportedly stolen items is estimated at $22,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or on its non-emergency line at 888-310-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

Cavan Monaghan Township council is mulling over allowing ATVs on about 10 km of public roads
Cavan Monaghan Township council is mulling over allowing ATVs on about 10 km of public roads
