Trailers, ATV among items stolen from hunting camp in Havelock area: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a reported theft at a hunting camp in the Havelock region last week.
Police say officers responded on Jan. 2 to a reported theft at a camp along County Road 44 north of the village of Havelock.
OPP say the incident occurred between Dec. 6, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020. Among the items reported stolen were:
- A 2011 white-grey Gulfstream Kingsport camping trailer (VIN 1NL1GTP20B1045410)
- A 2011 black utility trailer with Ontario licence plate K5209B (VIN 527UL0710CV024195)
- A 2011 green Polaris all-terrain vehicle bearing Ontario marker 41WL5 (VIN 4XAMH50A2BA324281)
- A 2019 red King 4000W generator
- Three Coleman solar panels
- Hunting equipment such as duck decoys and hunting apparel
- A toolbox containing various power tools
OPP say the value of the reportedly stolen items is estimated at $22,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or on its non-emergency line at 888-310-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.
