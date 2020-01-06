Influenza, respiratory illness take early hold in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Influenza and respiratory illnesses such as head and chest colds have taken an early hold in Manitoba, according to Manitoba Health.

“Respiratory illness including influenza is increasing across the province,” Dr. Michael Isaac, acting chief provincial health officer, said on Friday.

“The flu circulates every year, but this year, its timing and intensity, such as the early emergence of influenza B, is unique.”

Two main strains of the flu are circulating, according to Isaac. Among patients visiting a doctor, 12 per cent are testing positive for a strain of influenza A, up two per cent from the previous week, and 28 per cent have a strain of influenza B, up from 14 per cent.

Most of the cases of influenza B are in the Southern Health-Sante Sud Regional Health Authority, according to the latest flu report from the province.

Emergency room and urgent care wait times spiked last week.

Health officials also said the number of patients arriving via emergency medical services at the end of December was higher than normal.

“The main driving force behind this increased traffic appears to be respiratory illness. This includes confirmed and unconfirmed cases of flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses,” a Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson told Global News in an emailed statement on Dec. 30, 2019.

“At many hospitals in Winnipeg, there were a large number of patients who presented with fever/cough-congestion/general weakness/shortness of breath. Many of these cases feature flu-like symptoms, but it is only considered a confirmed case of influenza once test results confirm as much.”

About 262 people are visiting the emergency room daily for respiratory illness, and about 21 per cent of Manitoba’s population has been vaccinated, according to the province.

Isaac said the flu vaccine is still available for free. For more information, visit gov.mb.ca/health/flu/.

-With files from Richard Cloutier

