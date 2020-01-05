Menu

WHL Roundup: Sunday, January 5, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2020 10:02 pm

WINNIPEG – Reece Vitelli scored two second-period goals — including one shorthanded — as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Winnipeg Ice 5-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Brayden Watts, Ozzy Wiesblatt and Aliaksei Protas all chipped in a goal and an assist to help the Raiders (21-14-5) end their eight-game losing streak.

Owen Pederson struck twice and Cole Muir scored the other goal for the Ice (24-14-1), who had their five-game win streak come to an end.

Keegan Karki made 25 saves for Prince Albert as Jesse Makaj kicked out 29 shots for Winnipeg.

OIL KINGS 4 BLADES 3

EDMONTON — Dylan Guenther scored the first of four first-period goals, and the Oil Kings (27-7-7) hung on to beat Saskatoon (18-17-3) for their third win in a row.

HITMEN 7 WARRIORS 2

CALGARY — Josh Prokop set up three goals, and the Hitmen (20-12-5) used seven different goal scorers to cruise past Moose Jaw (11-22-2).

WHEAT KINGS 5 PATS 0

REGINA, Sask. — Jiri Patera made 31 saves and Luka Burzan scored twice as Brandon (19-17-3) blanked the Pats (11-21-5) to extend its win streak to four games.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Keltie Jeri-Leon had a pair of goals, including the winner, and Roddy Ross stopped 29 shots as Seattle (15-20-3) doubled up the Broncos (9-25-3).

ROCKETS 7 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pavel Novak had two goals and two assists, and the Rockets (21-14-3) used a four-goal third period to pull away and beat Tri-City (13-18-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
