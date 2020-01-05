Lethbridge Hurricanes players help Team Canada win gold in World Juniors

Send this page to someone via email

Two local players from the Lethbridge Hurricanes helped Team Canada win gold at the world juniors in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Dylan Cozens and Calen Addison made Lethbridge proud after playing key roles in Canada’s 4-3 win over Russia.

“Oh it felt good to see them score,” said Colin Frank, a hockey fan at Average Joe’s Bar in Lethbridge.

“We’ve been supporting local hockey for several years now, [from] when they used to be the Lethbridge Broncos,” said Vanessa Franks, another hockey fan at the bar. “We’ve followed them along the years, I used to go with my grandmother, grandfather, my dad, [to watch games] and my brothers played hockey.”

Cozens scored the first goal of the game and Addison had three assists.

Cozens also finished the tournament with two goals and seven assists for nine points in the tournament.

Addison finished with one goal and eight assists for nine points.

One Hurricanes fan says she’s more than happy to come out and cheer for some homegrown talent on the world stage.

“It follows you, it’s a community thing and we like to support local community hockey and sporting events,” said V. Frank.

Hockey fans got together in bars across Lethbridge to support the local duo along with the rest of the team. One bar even opened early for the game.

“So our idea was to open earlier and open right from the start of the game,” said Peter Friesen, one of the bartenders at Average Joe’s. “I’m a huge hockey fan myself, I’m a Flames fan and a Hurricanes fan, so watching Canada is always fun especially when they’re in the gold game.”

There were some tense moments with fans worried about the score, Team Canada trailing for much of the game, but in the end, they pulled through and gave local hockey fans a reason to celebrate.