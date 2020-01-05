Montreal hockey fans rejoice at Canada’s World Junior victory

Send this page to someone via email

Canada wins gold once again.

Hockey fans from across Canada united around TV screens and projectors at their homes and sports bars as they watched the World Junior’s gold medal game against Russia.

The tournament was filled with uncertainty and some controversy after Canada’s devastating loss against Russia during their second match — Canada lost 6-0.

“I was feeling kind of worried at the beginning cause we weren’t really getting any goals but at the end it was pretty intense and obviously I was cheering,” said fan Austin Dumoulin.

The penalty filled match had fans on the edge of their seats as the goals only started coming in half way into the second period.

“When they were down thee to one, they could’ve easily given up but you know what they stuck with the game plan and got a couple of big goals and you see what happens?” said hockey fan Darren Martell. “Character. That’s what Canada’s all about.”

All eyes were on superstar and local boy Alexis Lafrenière at the World Juniors. The elite prospect missed two games after injuring his knee during a game against Russia a few weeks ago but returned stronger than ever against Slovakia on Jan. 2.

The youngster finished the tournament with four goals and six assists and was named most valuable player after Sunday’s match.

“He’s got the all game– he’s got the offense, defense he can do everything,” said fan Brian Chute.

Canada’s Junior team stepped up following their 6 to nothing loss against Russia.

They beat Germany, the hosts of the tournament –Czech Republic, Slovakia and Finland before defeating their toughest opponents — Russia.

“It was fantastic it was intense you know–it was a great game,” said hockey fan Tania Lee.

Canada’s Barrett Hayton ranked second as the tournament’s top scorer with 11 points leading up to to today’s game, behind Swedish forward Samuel Fagemo.

His success didn’t come without controversy as he triggered many angry fans by not taking off his helmet during the Russian national anthem at the start of the tournament.

The team captain nonetheless topped off the gold medal win with a player of the match title.

The World Junior’s Championships ended with a bang with Canada on top and fans rejoice.

“Awesome what a come from behind what a win down by two goals ten minutes left what character,” said Martell.